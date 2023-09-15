Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $73.33. 2,238,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,199. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,301,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

