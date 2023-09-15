Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. 5,043,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

