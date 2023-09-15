Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $806,000 Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

