Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RHP traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 952,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.51. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

