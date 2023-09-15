Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,877,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,013,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $93,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 959.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,149,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,940 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.55. 7,324,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,548. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,666.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,263 shares of company stock worth $105,130,035 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.