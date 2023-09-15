Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $58.22. 22,910,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,777,873. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

