Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,634 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,634 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

