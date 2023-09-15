Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,698,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,992,000 after buying an additional 547,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,489. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

