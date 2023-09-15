Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,115 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $94,332,000 after purchasing an additional 164,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% in the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NXPI traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.38. 4,255,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.