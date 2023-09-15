Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 601 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.54. 3,373,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

