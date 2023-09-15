Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

HON traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $193.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,196. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

