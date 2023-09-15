Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.65. 2,997,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,624. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.