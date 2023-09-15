iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,777. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average of $129.38.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

