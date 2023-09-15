iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after buying an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after buying an additional 3,428,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,083,652 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

