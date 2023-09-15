iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.87% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSEARCA IHAK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. 8,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,024. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $615.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

