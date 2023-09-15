iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.41. 12,523,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,853,402. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.