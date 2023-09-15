iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Holdings Reduced by Savior LLC

Savior LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,309 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IQLT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.07. 136,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,357. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

