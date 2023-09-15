iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Position Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,344 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $38,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,878. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

