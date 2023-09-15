Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JLL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.33.

NYSE:JLL traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $153.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $188.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

