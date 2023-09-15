Komodo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $30.52 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00098255 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00027225 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

