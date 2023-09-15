Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Down to $48.01

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.01, but opened at $47.04. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 75,756 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3,340.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 32.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 52,927 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,351,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,936,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.