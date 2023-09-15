Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.08 billion-$12.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.16 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.11.

LH stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.67. 885,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,057. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.70. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

