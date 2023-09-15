LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires Shares of 21,000 Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,673,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATOS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 55,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.