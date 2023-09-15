LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 550 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.30. 707,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

