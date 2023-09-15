LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 207,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $39.23. 520,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.