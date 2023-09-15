Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 223.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,825,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

MMP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.14. 333,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,700. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The firm had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

