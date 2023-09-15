Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Masco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MAS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,876. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

