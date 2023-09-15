Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.28 million and $3.11 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.21423741 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,091,934.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

