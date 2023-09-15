MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.00.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,391.20. The company had a trading volume of 289,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,142. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,271.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,252.85. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

