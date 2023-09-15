Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and approximately $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

