Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.92. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

