MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Critical Review

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) and Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Insurance Australia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $38.87 billion 0.53 $1.20 billion $1.46 13.25 Insurance Australia Group N/A N/A N/A $2.68 6.94

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Insurance Australia Group. Insurance Australia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MS&AD Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MS&AD Insurance Group and Insurance Australia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Insurance Australia Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Insurance Australia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group 3.60% 7.44% 0.89% Insurance Australia Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MS&AD Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Insurance Australia Group pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. MS&AD Insurance Group pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Insurance Australia Group pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

MS&AD Insurance Group beats Insurance Australia Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance. The company sells its products through branches and agencies, call centers, online, brokers, agents, authorized representatives and partners, and financial institutions; and third parties under the NRMA Insurance, SGIO, SGIC, RACV, CGU, ROLLiN, WFI, Swann Insurance, NZI, State, AMI, Lumley, and Coles Insurance brands. The company was formerly known as NRMA Insurance Group Limited and changed its name to Insurance Australia Group Limited in 2002. Insurance Australia Group Limited was founded in 1920 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

