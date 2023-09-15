Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 2.7% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $433.98. The stock had a trading volume of 406,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $416.71 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

