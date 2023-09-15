OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,536,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,195. The company has a market cap of $207.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,107,818.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,191 shares of company stock valued at $152,203,804. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

