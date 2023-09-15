OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $45.41. 15,144,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,671,416. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

