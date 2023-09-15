Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 341,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 333,636 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $13.17.

Specifically, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 7,500 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,480.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $502.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 19.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth about $4,831,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 59,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Stories

