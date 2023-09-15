Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

