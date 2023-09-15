Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.47. 144,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,882. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

