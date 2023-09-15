Oxen Market Capitalization Tops $4.46 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $13,511.23 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,815.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00246137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.93 or 0.00813290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00551009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00058908 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00118877 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,709,659 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

