Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.85. 3,703,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.