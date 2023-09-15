PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Research Coverage Started at Johnson Rice

Equities research analysts at Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Johnson Rice’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,579. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $137.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.