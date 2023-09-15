Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $470,994,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,639,000 after buying an additional 489,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,046,000 after purchasing an additional 337,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSI stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $283.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,697. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

