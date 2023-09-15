Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 550 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.49. 4,234,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.60. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

