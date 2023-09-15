ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance
BIS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 1,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,188. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
