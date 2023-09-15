QuarkChain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.05 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $39.05 million and $2.09 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

