Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $232.23 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 19.99%.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 0.8 %

RLGT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 48,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,879. The company has a market capitalization of $291.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 370,333.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RLGT

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.