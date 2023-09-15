Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $232.23 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 43.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Further Reading

