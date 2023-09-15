Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,570 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $707,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

ZD stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 65,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,868. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $94.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

