Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 359.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Progyny by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 6,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $249,704.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,373,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997,152 shares of company stock worth $122,897,115. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 186,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,173. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

