Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $772,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.55. 1,065,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.06 and its 200 day moving average is $380.95. The company has a market cap of $392.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

